Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 19
Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Freeland has -146 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Freeland is 4-10 with a 6.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw eight innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.