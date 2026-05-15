Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 15
Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, on Friday, May 15 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Freeland has +118 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Freeland is 1-4 with a 6.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.