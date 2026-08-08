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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 8

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Freeland has -120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 3-10 with a 6.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw nine innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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