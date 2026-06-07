Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Brewers On June 7

Freeland is 1-6 with an 8.06 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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