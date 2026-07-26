Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Brewers On July 26

Freeland is 2-9 with a 7.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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