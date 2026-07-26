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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Brewers On July 26

Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Freeland has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Freeland is 2-9 with a 7.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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