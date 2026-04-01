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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 SP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Blue Jays On April 1

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:07 p.m. ET. Freeland has +100 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Freeland is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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