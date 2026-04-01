Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Blue Jays On April 1

Freeland is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.