Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Blue Jays On April 1
Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:07 p.m. ET. Freeland has +100 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Freeland is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Blue Jays are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.