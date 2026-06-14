Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Athletics On June 14

Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.