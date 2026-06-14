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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Athletics On June 14

Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Sunday, June 14 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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