Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Athletics On June 14
Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Sunday, June 14 at 3:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.