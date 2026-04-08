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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 SP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Astros On April 8

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros at Coors Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 4.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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