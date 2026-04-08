Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Astros On April 8

Freeland is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 4.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.