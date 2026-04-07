Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Astros On April 7

Freeland is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 7 runs per game this season, collecting 4.5 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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