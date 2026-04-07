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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 SP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Astros On April 7

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros at Coors Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Freeland has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 7 runs per game this season, collecting 4.5 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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