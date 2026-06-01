Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Angels On June 1

Freeland is 1-6 with an 8.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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