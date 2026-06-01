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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Angels On June 1

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Freeland has -166 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-6 with an 8.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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