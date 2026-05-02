Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 2

Bradish is 1-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

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