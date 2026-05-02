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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 2

Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bradish has -118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bradish is 1-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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