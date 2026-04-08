Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face White Sox On April 8

Bradish is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.