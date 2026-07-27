Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Tigers On July 27
Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bradish has -113 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Bradish is 7-9 with a 3.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.