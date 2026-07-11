Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Royals On July 11

Bradish is 5-9 with a 3.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 7 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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