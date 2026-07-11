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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Royals On July 11

Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bradish has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 5-9 with a 3.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 7 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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