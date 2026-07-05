Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Reds On July 5

Bradish is 5-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up only one hit.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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