Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Red Sox On July 22

Bradish is 6-9 with a 3.61 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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