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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Red Sox On July 21

Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bradish has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 6-9 with a 3.61 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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