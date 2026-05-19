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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Rays On May 19

Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bradish has +104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 2-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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