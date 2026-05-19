Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Rays On May 19

Bradish is 2-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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