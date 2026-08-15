Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Rays On Aug. 15
Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Bradish has -113 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Bradish is 7-11 with a 3.69 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.