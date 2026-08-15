Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Rays On Aug. 15

Bradish is 7-11 with a 3.69 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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