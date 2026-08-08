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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Play Rangers On Aug. 8

Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Bradish has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 7-10 with a 3.79 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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