Kyle Bradish And Orioles Play Rangers On Aug. 8

Bradish is 7-10 with a 3.79 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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