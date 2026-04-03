Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Pirates On April 3
Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, April 3 at 4:12 p.m. ET. Bradish has -146 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Bradish is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.