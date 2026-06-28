FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 28

Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bradish has -152 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bradish is 5-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News