Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 28
Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bradish has -152 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bradish is 5-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing six hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.