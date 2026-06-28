Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 28

Bradish is 5-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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