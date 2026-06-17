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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Mariners On June 17

Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Bradish has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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