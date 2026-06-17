Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Mariners On June 17

Bradish is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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