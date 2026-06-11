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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 11

Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bradish has -112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 3-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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