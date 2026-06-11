Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 11

Bradish is 3-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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