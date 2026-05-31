Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On May 31

Bradish is 2-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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