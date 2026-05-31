Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On May 31
Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Bradish has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bradish is 2-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.