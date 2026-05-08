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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Athletics On May 8

Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bradish has -114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 1-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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