Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Athletics On May 8

Bradish is 1-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.