Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On White Sox On July 21

Rocker is 2-8 with a 4.40 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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