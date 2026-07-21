Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On White Sox On July 21
Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -154 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rocker is 2-8 with a 4.40 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.