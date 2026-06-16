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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Twins On June 16

Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -160 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rocker is 2-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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