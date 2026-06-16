Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Twins On June 16

Rocker is 2-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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