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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Tigers On July 5

Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Rocker has -132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rocker is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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