Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Tigers On July 5

Rocker is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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