Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Tigers On July 4

Rocker is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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