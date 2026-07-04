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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Tigers On July 4

Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -156 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rocker is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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