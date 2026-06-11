Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Royals On June 11

Rocker is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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