Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Orioles On Aug. 9

Rocker is 4-8 with a 4.08 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.