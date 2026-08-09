Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Orioles On Aug. 9
Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Rocker has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rocker is 4-8 with a 4.08 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.