Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 19

Rocker is 4-9 with a 4.50 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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