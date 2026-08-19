Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 19
Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rocker is 4-9 with a 4.50 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.