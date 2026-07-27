Kumar Rocker And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On July 27
Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Monday, July 27 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Rocker has -113 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Rocker is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up only one hit.
The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.