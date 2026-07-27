Kumar Rocker And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On July 27

Rocker is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up only one hit.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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