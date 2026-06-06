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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Guardians On June 6

Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rocker is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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