Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Guardians On June 6

Rocker is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.