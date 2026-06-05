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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Guardians On June 5

Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Rocker has -128 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rocker is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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