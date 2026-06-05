Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Guardians On June 5

Rocker is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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