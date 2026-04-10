Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Dodgers On April 10

Rocker is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.