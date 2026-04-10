Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Dodgers On April 10
Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rocker has +104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rocker is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Dodgers are averaging 6.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.