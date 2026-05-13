Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 13

Rocker is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.