FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 13

Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -122 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rocker is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News