Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 13
Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -122 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rocker is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.