Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Cubs On May 9

Rocker is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.