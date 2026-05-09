FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Cubs On May 9

Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rocker is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News