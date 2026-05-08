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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Cubs On May 8

Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rocker is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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