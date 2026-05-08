Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Cubs On May 8

Rocker is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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