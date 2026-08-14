Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Athletics On Aug. 14

Rocker is 4-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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