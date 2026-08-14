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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Athletics On Aug. 14

Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rocker has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rocker is 4-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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