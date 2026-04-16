Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Athletics On April 16
Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 3:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Rocker is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.