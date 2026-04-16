Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Athletics On April 16

Rocker is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.