Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Astros On July 11
Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Rocker is 2-7 with a 3.95 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.