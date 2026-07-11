Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Astros On July 11

Rocker is 2-7 with a 3.95 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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