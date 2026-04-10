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Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals

Kris Bubic

Kansas City Royals • #50 SP

Kris Bubic And Royals Take On White Sox On April 10

Kris Bubic will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bubic has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bubic is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 1.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Bubic

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