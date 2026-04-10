Kris Bubic And Royals Take On White Sox On April 10

Bubic is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 1.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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