Kris Bubic And Royals Square Off Against Twins On March 30
Kris Bubic will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bubic has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Bubic went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.