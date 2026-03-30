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Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals

Kris Bubic

Kansas City Royals • #50 SP

Kris Bubic And Royals Square Off Against Twins On March 30

Kris Bubic will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bubic has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Bubic went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Bubic

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