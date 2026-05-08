Kris Bubic And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On May 8

Bubic is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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