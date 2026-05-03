Kris Bubic And Royals Play Mariners On May 3

Bubic is 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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