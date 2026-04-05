Kris Bubic And Royals Face Brewers On April 5

Bubic is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Brewers are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.