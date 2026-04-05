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Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals

Kris Bubic

Kansas City Royals • #50 SP

Kris Bubic And Royals Face Brewers On April 5

Kris Bubic will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bubic has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bubic is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Brewers are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Bubic

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