Konnor Griffin And Pirates Face Nationals On July 4

Griffin is hitting for a .273 BA, .329 OBP and .407 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 33 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Griffin has recorded 17 steals on 18 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.29 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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