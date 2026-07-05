Kody Clemens And Twins Face Yankees On July 5

Clemens is hitting for a .248 BA, .311 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 42 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.